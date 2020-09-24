Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's finance department to release salaries of lower grade employees in the first phase while officers could be paid in second phase

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's finance department to release salaries of lower grade employees in the first phase while officers could be paid in second phase.

The Administrator said this while visiting central fire station here, said a statement on Thursday.

Shallwani was briefed about the fire brigades' measures and was also apprised of issues being faced by the fire fighters.

Lower ranked employees rely heavily on their salaries and they should be given relief so that they could perform their duties in effective manner, he observed.

Shallwani said that there was dire need of huge firefighting system in a big city like Karachi as the fire brigade has to be on its toes all time having the required equipment and vehicles, he added.

Shallwani expressed displeasure when he came to know that fire tenders and snorkels gifted by Japan in 2017 are in deplorable condition.

"It is very sad that fire brigade were not taken care of the gift that it got just three years ago," he added.

The Administrator said that more fire tenders would be provided by the government that would surely increase the capacity of fire brigade.

He directed the chief fire officer to compile inventory list of vehicles to ascertain the cause of their failure and required funds to make them functional.

Hailing fire fighters, Shallwani said that they work with bravery, dedication and courage despite having limited facilities.

It may be noted here that KMC's fire brigade had taken part in rescue works in Kashmir and Balakot in 2005 for which seven of its officers were awarded "Tamgha-e-Shuja'at".

On the occasion, Shallwani also saw the historical fire tenders made by Dennis Company in 1912 and said that it was our responsibility to preserve this asset.