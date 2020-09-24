UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMC's Finance Dept Asked To Release Salaries Of Employees

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:16 PM

KMC's Finance dept asked to release salaries of employees

Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's finance department to release salaries of lower grade employees in the first phase while officers could be paid in second phase

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Thursday directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's finance department to release salaries of lower grade employees in the first phase while officers could be paid in second phase.

The Administrator said this while visiting central fire station here, said a statement on Thursday.

Shallwani was briefed about the fire brigades' measures and was also apprised of issues being faced by the fire fighters.

Lower ranked employees rely heavily on their salaries and they should be given relief so that they could perform their duties in effective manner, he observed.

Shallwani said that there was dire need of huge firefighting system in a big city like Karachi as the fire brigade has to be on its toes all time having the required equipment and vehicles, he added.

Shallwani expressed displeasure when he came to know that fire tenders and snorkels gifted by Japan in 2017 are in deplorable condition.

"It is very sad that fire brigade were not taken care of the gift that it got just three years ago," he added.

The Administrator said that more fire tenders would be provided by the government that would surely increase the capacity of fire brigade.

He directed the chief fire officer to compile inventory list of vehicles to ascertain the cause of their failure and required funds to make them functional.

Hailing fire fighters, Shallwani said that they work with bravery, dedication and courage despite having limited facilities.

It may be noted here that KMC's fire brigade had taken part in rescue works in Kashmir and Balakot in 2005 for which seven of its officers were awarded "Tamgha-e-Shuja'at".

On the occasion, Shallwani also saw the historical fire tenders made by Dennis Company in 1912 and said that it was our responsibility to preserve this asset.

Related Topics

Karachi Fire Company Vehicles Japan Balakot May 2017 All Government Sad

Recent Stories

Union Properties receives AED400 million offer sta ..

51 minutes ago

SBA Publishers Club highlights learning curves in ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education, Canon sign MoU related to d ..

1 hour ago

Dozens of programmes for the hearing impaired by S ..

1 hour ago

PEMRA raids cable network showing illegal channels ..

1 minute ago

EU Concerned About Arrest of Prominent Activist in ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.