KMU Celebrates Women's Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar marked International Women's Day with fervor and dedication, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of women, particularly in the realm of public health on Saturday.
The event, held yesterday, saw esteemed faculty members, including VC KMU Professor Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Registrar Inamullah Khan Wazir, Dean Basic Medical Sciences Prof Dr. Rubina Nazli, Principal KMU-IMS Prof. Dr. Musrrat Jabeen, Prof. Dr. Barkhna Jameel, Prof. Dr. Zilli Huma, Dr. Aaiya Bukhari, Dr. Huma Atta alongside other esteemed women Associate and Assistant Professors of the University, gather with students.
In his address, VC KMU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq expressed gratitude to all those committed to acknowledging and honoring the contributions of women in society, particularly in public health. He underscored the pivotal role of women across all spheres of life, stressing the importance of recognizing and appreciating their endeavors at all societal levels.
Dr. Zia Ul Haq underscored the recognition of women's significance in islam and Pashtun culture, highlighting the collective responsibility to uphold their rights, enabling them to harness their full potential in societal service.
He commended frontline health workers for their vital role in polio eradication efforts, acknowledging their steadfast commitment and dedication.
The event provided a platform to accentuate the significance of women's empowerment through education and skill development, emphasizing their indispensable role in the nation's growth and development.
VC KMU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq called for concerted efforts to equip women with medical education and skills, enabling them to assume prominent roles across various fields, thereby fostering national development.
International Women's Day at KMU Peshawar not only celebrated women but also reaffirmed the University's commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women across all facets of life.
Recent Stories
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2,100 cops to perform Ramadan duty in Bahawalpur8 minutes ago
-
RMI's Allied Colleges conclude colourful literary week celebrating culture, talent8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries15 minutes ago
-
Four power pilferes booked17 minutes ago
-
Inclusive healthcare reforms demanded for responding to needs of vulnerable groups17 minutes ago
-
Marri welcomes Saudi government's investment to set up refineries18 minutes ago
-
Yazman police arrest narcotics smugglers18 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather likely to persist in city18 minutes ago
-
PTI MNA's allegation on Maryam Nawaz baseless: Azma Bukhari28 minutes ago
-
UoS holds seminar to mark Women's Day28 minutes ago
-
Sargodha police nabbed 494 accused in February28 minutes ago
-
Ayaz's struggles for democracy remembered37 minutes ago