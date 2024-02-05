KMU stands in solidarity with Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar organized a rousing function on Monday to commemorate the Kashmir Solidarity Day, which resonated with the overwhelming support of Kashmiris.

The function was organized by Chief Proctor Associate Professor Dr. Haji Bahadur, which was participated by Registrar KMU Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, Director Academic and Admission Dr. Zilli Huma, Dr. Yasir Yousafzai Director PHRL, Dr. Muhammad Sami, Addl Director Academics Muhammad islam, DD Waseem Hassan Khan, faculty members and a large number of students.

Registrar KMU, Inamullah Khan Wazir graced the occasion as the chief guest, delivering an impassioned speech that resonated with the spirit of solidarity.

Reflecting on the heroic struggle of Kashmiri people spanning 76 years, Registrar Inamullah Khan Wazir appreciated the important role of students in raising the voice of the oppressed.

He emphasized that the unwavering support of the Pakistani nation has stood as a bastion of strength for Kashmiris amid ongoing hardships due to Indian oppression.

In his address, Inamullah Khan lauded the spirited commitment of KMU students, envisioning their unwavering support as a ray of hope for the Kashmiri brothers.

He condemned any compromise on the inherent right of self-determination and reiterated Pakistan's unwavering commitment to support the cause of Kashmir.

In his special message, VC KMU Prof Dr.

Zia Ul Haq asserted that there are two paths to freedom for Kashmir.

The first was chosen by the Kashmiris themselves, initiating their freedom movement by confronting the Indian forces.

This endeavor has resulted in the sacrifice of more than one lakh lives, with thousands of Kashmiri youth currently imprisoned.

The second aspect of this struggle involves Pakistan advocating the Kashmir case at various international forums to awaken the conscience of the global community.

Dr. Zia Ul Haq emphasized that the resolution of the Kashmir issue remains an unfinished agenda for Pakistan. Under no circumstances, he stated, will Pakistan retract its support for Kashmir.

The event witnessed a poignant moment of reflection when a minute's silence was observed throughout the hall, a solemn gesture of unwavering solidarity with Kashmiris.

Students presented passionate skits and national anthems highlighting the plight of Kashmir in the shadow of Indian atrocities and global indifference.

At the end of the event, a solidarity walk, decorated with banners declaring unwavering support for Kashmir, encapsulated the collective commitment of the faculty, administrative staff and students.

KMU Peshawar, through its unwavering commitment to Kashmiris, reiterates its commitment to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Kashmiris in their quest for justice and freedom.

