Salvation Of Humanity Lies In Adopting Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH): Speakers
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2025 | 09:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The speakers on Saturday said that true love for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad
(Peace Be Upon Him) requires adherence to Islamic teachings.
They said this while addressing an intellectual session on 'Journey of Naat' held at the Lahore
Press Club.
The session was presided over by renowned scholar and author Prof Riaz-ul-Haq Chaudhry
while famous writer Dr Ashfaq Virk was the chief guest.
Azhar Ghauri presented keynote paper titled 'Intellectual dimensions of Naat writing'.
Azhar Ghauri, in his paper, thoroughly explored the 1500-year journey of Naat, providing a rich
historical and research-based analysis.
The speakers said: "The salvation of humanity lies in adopting the sacred Seert-un-Nabi (PBUH) in
the real sense."
