PM Announces Relief For Flood-hit Power Consumers, Halts Collection Of August Bills
Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 09:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced a major relief measure for flood-hit people,
directing electricity distribution companies to immediately stop the collection of August 2025 electricity
bills in flood-affected areas.
Chairing a high-level meeting on the issue, the prime minister said a comprehensive relief package regarding electricity bills for the affected regions would be finalized and announced after the conclusion of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
He further instructed that electricity bills already paid by flood-affected consumers for August 2025 will
be adjusted in the upcoming month’s bills.
Highlighting the scale of devastation, PM Shehbaz Sharif said floods had displaced and affected millions
of people across Pakistan. “In this difficult time, we are making every possible effort to ease the pain of our people,” he added.
The prime minister emphasized that Federal and provincial institutions were fully engaged in rescue and rehabilitation operations. “We will not rest until every flood victim has returned to their home,” he asserted.
