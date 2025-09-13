Open Menu

PM Announces Relief For Flood-hit Power Consumers, Halts Collection Of August Bills

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2025 | 09:10 PM

PM announces relief for flood-hit power consumers, halts collection of August bills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced a major relief measure for flood-hit people,

directing electricity distribution companies to immediately stop the collection of August 2025 electricity

bills in flood-affected areas.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the issue, the prime minister said a comprehensive relief package regarding electricity bills for the affected regions would be finalized and announced after the conclusion of talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He further instructed that electricity bills already paid by flood-affected consumers for August 2025 will

be adjusted in the upcoming month’s bills.

Highlighting the scale of devastation, PM Shehbaz Sharif said floods had displaced and affected millions

of people across Pakistan. “In this difficult time, we are making every possible effort to ease the pain of our people,” he added.

The prime minister emphasized that Federal and provincial institutions were fully engaged in rescue and rehabilitation operations. “We will not rest until every flood victim has returned to their home,” he asserted.

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE contributes to training officers involved in i ..

UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy i ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

2 hours ago
 25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

4 hours ago
 First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

4 hours ago
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

4 hours ago
 UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

4 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

4 hours ago
 Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

5 hours ago
 Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

5 hours ago
 UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation ..

UAE delegation expands strategic tech cooperation with Finland in high-level mee ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan