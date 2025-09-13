Open Menu

Atta Chakki Owners Urge Govt To Control Inflationary Wheat Prices

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Atta chakki owners urge govt to control inflationary wheat prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Atta Chakki Owners Association has warned that if the government does not intervene to check the skyrocketing prices of wheat, a flour crisis is likely to emerge in the country as a consequence.

The Association's President Haji Muhammad Memon and other office bearers said in a statement here Saturday that the flour mills were finding it hard to control the flour price at a time when they were compelled to buy wheat at exorbitant rates from the open market.

They recalled that an identical situation of inflationary prices had cropped up in 2022-23 when the people were made to stand in long queues for several hours to buy subsidized flour because the flour prices had become extortionate in the market.

They urged the Federal and provincial government to urgently take notice of the wheat price inflation and to control the same.

