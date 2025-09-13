Atta Chakki Owners Urge Govt To Control Inflationary Wheat Prices
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2025 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The Atta Chakki Owners Association has warned that if the government does not intervene to check the skyrocketing prices of wheat, a flour crisis is likely to emerge in the country as a consequence.
The Association's President Haji Muhammad Memon and other office bearers said in a statement here Saturday that the flour mills were finding it hard to control the flour price at a time when they were compelled to buy wheat at exorbitant rates from the open market.
They recalled that an identical situation of inflationary prices had cropped up in 2022-23 when the people were made to stand in long queues for several hours to buy subsidized flour because the flour prices had become extortionate in the market.
They urged the Federal and provincial government to urgently take notice of the wheat price inflation and to control the same.
Recent Stories
Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs
Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Atta chakki owners urge govt to control inflationary wheat prices48 seconds ago
-
PPP leaders meet KP Governor, discuss political matters11 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces in KP11 minutes ago
-
PM announces relief for flood-hit power consumers, halts collection of August bills21 minutes ago
-
Security forces killed ten terrorists in Lower Dir district: ISPR21 minutes ago
-
PM lauds forces for successful operation against Fitna al-Khawarij in Lower Dir21 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp in Mirpur AJK held for diabetic patients21 minutes ago
-
Joint education sector review concluded31 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on substandard food in Chiniot31 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of Eng Ayaz Ahmed Jamali offered31 minutes ago
-
AJK launches 13-day national vaccination campaign against Cervical Cancer31 minutes ago
-
Land Computerization Center inaugurated in Kohat's Gumbat Tehsil31 minutes ago