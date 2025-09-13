Open Menu

Security Forces Killed Ten Terrorists In Lower Dir District: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 09:10 PM

Security forces killed ten terrorists in Lower Dir district: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Security forces killed ten Indian sponsored khwarij in the general area of Lal Qilla Maidan, Lower Dir District.

“On 11 September 2025, the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area Lal Qilla Maidan, Lower Dir District, on the reported presence of khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, ten Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell", said an ISPR news release on Saturday.

However, during intense fire exchange, seven brave sons of soil, Naik Abdul Jalil (age: 39 years, resident of District North Waziristan), Naik Gul Jan (age: 38 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Lance Naik Azmat Ullah (age: 28 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Abdul Malik (age: 28 years, resident of District Khyber), Sepoy Muhammad Amjad (age: 27 years, resident of District Malakand), Sepoy Muhammad Dawood (age: 23 years, resident of District Swabi), Sepoy Fazal Qayum (age: 21 years, resident of District Dera Ismail Khan) having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat while saving precious lives of innocent civilians, who were made hostage by Indian sponsored Khawrij.

Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed the physical involvement of Afghan Nationals in these heinous acts. Pakistan expects the Interim Afghan Government to uphold its responsibilities and deny its soil for Terrorists activities against Pakistan.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.

