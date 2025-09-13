PPP leaders meet KP Governor, discuss political matters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders including Member National Assembly Qadir Mandokhail, Central Information Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan, MNA Noor Alam Khan and PPP Khanewal leader Mazhar Chauhan met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House here Saturday.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the Party’s organizational matters and the prevailing political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The leaders also focused on the devastation caused by recent floods in the province.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that the rehabilitation of flood victims remained a top priority.

He stressed the need for all political parties in the province to work collectively for the resettlement and welfare of the affected communities.