PPP Leaders Meet KP Governor, Discuss Political Matters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders including Member National Assembly Qadir Mandokhail, Central Information Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan, MNA Noor Alam Khan and PPP Khanewal leader Mazhar Chauhan met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House here Saturday.
During the meeting, discussions were held on the Party’s organizational matters and the prevailing political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The leaders also focused on the devastation caused by recent floods in the province.
Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized that the rehabilitation of flood victims remained a top priority.
He stressed the need for all political parties in the province to work collectively for the resettlement and welfare of the affected communities.
Recent Stories
Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs
Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..
UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan
25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours
Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..
Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..
UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan
ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen
Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer
Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP leaders meet KP Governor, discuss political matters2 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces in KP2 minutes ago
-
PM announces relief for flood-hit power consumers, halts collection of August bills12 minutes ago
-
Security forces killed ten terrorists in Lower Dir district: ISPR12 minutes ago
-
PM lauds forces for successful operation against Fitna al-Khawarij in Lower Dir12 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp in Mirpur AJK held for diabetic patients12 minutes ago
-
Joint education sector review concluded22 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on substandard food in Chiniot22 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of Eng Ayaz Ahmed Jamali offered22 minutes ago
-
AJK launches 13-day national vaccination campaign against Cervical Cancer22 minutes ago
-
Land Computerization Center inaugurated in Kohat's Gumbat Tehsil22 minutes ago
-
FCCI provides relief to flood victims22 minutes ago