Open Menu

Sherry Rehman Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack On Security Forces In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Sherry Rehman strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice President and Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, paying tribute to the martyrs and lauding the forces for their swift response,said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Rehman said that elements seeking to sabotage Pakistan’s peace deserve no leniency, emphasizing that the entire nation stands united against the nefarious designs of anti-state actors.

She highlighted that the security forces carried out a timely and effective operation, eliminating 35 terrorists.

“The sacrifices of our martyrs will never go in vain. Twelve brave soldiers laid down their lives in defense of the motherland,” she noted.

Praising the security forces, Rehman said their role in the fight against terrorism is commendable, stressing that the so-called Khawarij and their facilitators will always face a humiliating end.

She further stated that terrorist networks backed by India are enemies of peace in Pakistan. “The Pakistan Army is the guarantor of the nation’s sovereignty and the protection of its people, and the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their forces,” she added.

Recent Stories

Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub fo ..

Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs

6 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE contributes to training officers involved in i ..

UAE contributes to training officers involved in international operation against ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy i ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military convoy in northwest Pakistan

2 hours ago
 25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 2 ..

25 new dengue cases reported in Islamabad within 24 hours

3 hours ago
 Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent ai ..

Afghans express appreciation for UAE’s urgent aid, rescue efforts following ea ..

4 hours ago
First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – D ..

First week of 28th Universal Postal Congress – Dubai 2025 identifies priority ..

4 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pionee ..

Arab Youth Centre to host 4th ‘Young Arab Pioneers’ initiative in Abu Dhabi ..

4 hours ago
 UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Jap ..

UAE delegation explores space collaboration in Japan

5 hours ago
 ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

ERC inaugurates new school in Hadramaut, Yemen

5 hours ago
 Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervi ..

Sindh to vaccinate 4.1 million girls against cervical cancer

5 hours ago
 Gold and Silver prices decline in local and intern ..

Gold and Silver prices decline in local and international markets

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan