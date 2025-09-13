Sherry Rehman strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Vice President and Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, paying tribute to the martyrs and lauding the forces for their swift response,said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Rehman said that elements seeking to sabotage Pakistan’s peace deserve no leniency, emphasizing that the entire nation stands united against the nefarious designs of anti-state actors.

She highlighted that the security forces carried out a timely and effective operation, eliminating 35 terrorists.

“The sacrifices of our martyrs will never go in vain. Twelve brave soldiers laid down their lives in defense of the motherland,” she noted.

Praising the security forces, Rehman said their role in the fight against terrorism is commendable, stressing that the so-called Khawarij and their facilitators will always face a humiliating end.

She further stated that terrorist networks backed by India are enemies of peace in Pakistan. “The Pakistan Army is the guarantor of the nation’s sovereignty and the protection of its people, and the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their forces,” she added.