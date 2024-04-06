Open Menu

KP Advisor Tourism, Culture Rejects Gandhara Corridor Bill Tabled In NA

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2024 | 02:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture and Archeology Zahid Chanzeb on Saturday rejected the Gandhara Corridor Bill and termed this move as an open interference in the affairs of the provincial government and attack on provincial autonomy.

This bill is tabled at floor of the National Assembly by MNA from Sindh Ramesh Kumar recently.

In a statement, Zahid Chanzeb demanded that Member National Assembly Ramesh Kumar should immediately withdraw his the bill that he presented in the National Assembly. The KP Advisor Tourism and Culture said that if Ramesh Kumar wants to present the bill, those should be presented on archeological relics of his Sindh province where the ruins of Harappa and Mohenjodaro are spread over a wide range of areas.

Zahid Chanzeb recalled that after the 18th constitutional amendment, the affairs and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Museums and Archeology purely falls under the provincial jurisdiction and the province also has the power to legislate or suggest legislation in this regard.

He also expressed regret that the Ramesh Kumar established the Gandhara Culture Authority through the Gandhara Culture Authority Act 2023 during the previous caretaker setup, which is actually a serious blow to the provincial autonomy, so we do not accept this act as well.

The KP CM's Adviser on Tourism and Archeology clarified that 99 percent of Gandhara Civilization's antiquities are located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is an important part of our sources of income as well.

Hence, he said that this matter will be resolved amicably and the provincial government.

