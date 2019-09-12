KP assembly passes Khasadar, Levies Force bills 2019

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Thursday passed KP Khasadar Force Bill 2019 and KP Levies Force Bill 2019 despite the uproar created by opposition against the legislation.

Rumpus started when Provincial Law Minister Sultan Khan tabled the bills and tired to pass them amid pandemonium started by opposition against the legislation. However treasury succeeded to pass the legislation from the assembly.

Afterwards opposition members gathered and surrounded the chair of Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani who was presiding assembly proceedings. Opposition members tore the copies of agenda and chanted slogans against behavior of treasury to pass the bill in haste. Meanwhile, Speaker adjourned the proceedings for a prayer break.

Later, Law Minister clarifies the stance of government over the legislation and said that bills reflect the commitment of provincial government to fulfill all its promises made to tribal people. He said bills were aimed to bring levies and khasadar force of merged districts at par with the KP police.

He informed the house khasadar and levies force would have same authority and powers like police adding rules have been framed that would be notified by cabinet very soon. He said that concerns and amendments proposed by opposition relating to legislation would be duly considered.

Provincial Information Minister told the house that legislation was meant to bring khasadars and levies under command of KP police force.

Highlighting the sacrifices of tribal people for peace, he said that pledges made to them would be fulfilled. He also assured support and cooperation to opposition in their efforts to introduce result oriented legislation in the house.

Earlier when the proceedings resumed after recess, leader of opposition, Akram Khan Durrani said that legislation affecting fate of khasadars and levies force should not be made disputed. He said that opposition should be informed about the objectives of the legislation, especially those who are elected from merged areas. He said that rights of opposition should be protected as they are equal members of this august house.

Parliamentary leader of Awami National Party, Sardar Hussain Babak also demanded that house should be informed about the salient features of legislation. He said that treasury should change attitude and give opposition its constitutional right to express their apprehensions.

Shafiq Sher Afridi, newly elected member from Khyber district also demanded that legislators of merged areas should be informed about any legislation relating to fate of tribal people.

KP assembly also passed KP Code of Civil Procedure bill 2019 introduced by provincial law minister, Sultan Khan.