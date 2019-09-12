UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Assembly Passes Khasadar, Levies Force Bills 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:30 PM

KP assembly passes Khasadar, Levies Force bills 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Thursday passed KP Khasadar Force Bill 2019 and KP Levies Force Bill 2019 despite the uproar created by opposition against the legislation.

Rumpus started when Provincial Law Minister Sultan Khan tabled the bills and tired to pass them amid pandemonium started by opposition against the legislation. However treasury succeeded to pass the legislation from the assembly.

Afterwards opposition members gathered and surrounded the chair of Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani who was presiding assembly proceedings. Opposition members tore the copies of agenda and chanted slogans against behavior of treasury to pass the bill in haste. Meanwhile, Speaker adjourned the proceedings for a prayer break.

Later, Law Minister clarifies the stance of government over the legislation and said that bills reflect the commitment of provincial government to fulfill all its promises made to tribal people. He said bills were aimed to bring levies and khasadar force of merged districts at par with the KP police.

He informed the house khasadar and levies force would have same authority and powers like police adding rules have been framed that would be notified by cabinet very soon. He said that concerns and amendments proposed by opposition relating to legislation would be duly considered.

Provincial Information Minister told the house that legislation was meant to bring khasadars and levies under command of KP police force.

Highlighting the sacrifices of tribal people for peace, he said that pledges made to them would be fulfilled. He also assured support and cooperation to opposition in their efforts to introduce result oriented legislation in the house.

Earlier when the proceedings resumed after recess, leader of opposition, Akram Khan Durrani said that legislation affecting fate of khasadars and levies force should not be made disputed. He said that opposition should be informed about the objectives of the legislation, especially those who are elected from merged areas. He said that rights of opposition should be protected as they are equal members of this august house.

Parliamentary leader of Awami National Party, Sardar Hussain Babak also demanded that house should be informed about the salient features of legislation. He said that treasury should change attitude and give opposition its constitutional right to express their apprehensions.

Shafiq Sher Afridi, newly elected member from Khyber district also demanded that legislators of merged areas should be informed about any legislation relating to fate of tribal people.

KP assembly also passed KP Code of Civil Procedure bill 2019 introduced by provincial law minister, Sultan Khan.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Khasadar Force Awami National Party Information Minister Law Minister Akram Khan Durrani Same August 2019 Afridi Prayer All From Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

2 hours ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

2 hours ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

3 hours ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

3 hours ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

3 hours ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.