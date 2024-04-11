Open Menu

KP CM Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Two Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2024 | 09:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in two different incidents in the province.

In a statement issued here the CM expressed grief over drowning of tourists in Kund park in district Nowshera.

He instructed the rescue authorities and the district administration to take emergency rescue measures.

Gandapur said that all the resources should be used to save the drowning people and directed timely medical aid to the rescued people.

The CM directed that necessary steps should be taken to make boating safe across the province and the implementation of safety measures for boating should be ensured in all respects.

Similarly, the CM expressed regret over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident on Indus High in district Lakki Marwat.

In his condolence statement, the Chief Minister conveyed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.

He prayed for patience for the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He directed the concerned district administration to ensure timely provision of medical aid to the injured.

