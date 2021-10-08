UrduPoint.com

KP CM Inaugurates Multiple Uplift Projects In Swat

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Friday inaugurated/ performed the ground breaking of multiple development projects in district Swat and addressed a public gathering at Madyan, on his two-day visit to his home district

The chief minister inaugurated Rescue 1122 station, reconstruction of Government Girls Higher Secondary school, Chuprial Det-Panai road Phase 1 at Matta, PEDO hospital at Bahrain, Government Technical & Vocational Centre, Madyan hospital at Madyan. He also performed the ground breaking of six kilometers long Det-Panai to Baidara road Phase2 and nine kilometers Chail-Bishigram road.

Addressing a public gathering at Madyan, the chief minister said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf came into power in 2013 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and after the general elections of 2018 it formed government in Federal, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir and on the basis of its performance and public support it would again come into power in 2023 as well.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader who thinks of a bright future for Pakistan and he has the ability and commitment to bring the country out of the economic crunch.

The incumbent provincial government is going all out to initiate the projects of public welfare and investing public resources on people.

The chief minister added that, KP Cities Improvement Project worth Rs. 100 billion had been approved for the provision of clean drinking water facility and other development projects at divisional headquarters. Progress was being made on Kalam-Gabral and Gorkan Mataltan HydroPower projects with the aim to provide locally produced electricity to local people at lower rates.

Mahmood Khan stated that the civil work on Swat Motorway Phase-II would be initiated by December this year while for public facilitation; Passport Office would be established in constituency PK-2.

He added that progress was being made on the construction of an international standard cricket stadium in Kalam in order to provide sports facilities to the youth.

Speaking about the other initiatives of the provincial government, the chief minister said that Sehat Card Plus scheme had been extended to 100 percent population of the province so as to provide them free of cost healthcare facilities.

Similarly, Kisan Card had been launched to provide financial assistance to farmers under which seeds, fertilizers, pesticides and other facilities would be provided to them at lower rates. The provincial government, he said, was also working on education Card and Food Card schemes.

Mahmood Khan said that Rs. 10 billion had been earmarked in the current budget for food cards under which free ration would be provided to the deserving families on monthly basis. Similarly, under the Education Card financial assistance would be provided to the talented and deserving students.

He added that the incumbent government was working on various important projects including Peshawar D.I Khan Motorway, Chakdara Dir Motorway and many more. The government, he added, was taking pragmatic steps under a well devised strategy to promote industrial activities and create job opportunities.

Terming food security of the province as one of the top priority areas of his government, he said that the government was working on CRBC and Gomal Zam Dam projects in order to make the barren lands of Southern Belt cultivable.

