KP CM Meets PAJCCI Delegation; Discusses Issues Due To Closure Of Pak-Afghan Border
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 08:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Thursday held a meeting with a delegation comprising members of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and discussed problems being faced by businessmen due to the closure of Pak-Afghan border.
Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce & Technical education, Dr Amer Abdullah, Secretary Industries and other relevant officials were present on the occasion.
The delegation members included Coordinator PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Faud Ishaq, Director PAJCCI, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Vice Chairman All Pakistan Customs Agents Association, Farooq Ahmad and Ex. Presidents SCCI, Zahid Shinwari and Faiz Muhammad Faizi.
The delegation apprised Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain that hundreds of goods-laden trucks were stuck on both sides of Pakistan and Afghanistan due to the closure of the border.
They said a large number of trucks were carrying perishable items like fresh fruit, vegetables, poultry and other items which may get rotten due to border crossing restrictions, inflicting significant financial losses on the business community of both countries.
Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi thanked the chief minister for listening to the issue of Pak-Afghan trade.
Zia Sarhadi also briefed the CM about the working of PAJCCI for the promotion of trade in the region through coordination and arranging meetings of businessmen of both countries for discussion over issues and removal of hurdles.
The chief minister said the KP government fully realizes the problems faced by the business communities and any decision in this regard will be taken in accordance with the government’s policy.
He also held out assurance of taking up the issue with the Federal government at the earliest with the request for early resolution of the problem.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal minister announces to organize awareness sessions on interfaith harmony in rural areas9 minutes ago
-
New PEC Punjab takes charge9 minutes ago
-
Senate body discusses certificate verification of overseas employees9 minutes ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Sukkur reviews election preparations10 minutes ago
-
DC distributes gifts among children at Zamung Kor10 minutes ago
-
ADC Kalat for working together to improve education quality10 minutes ago
-
SAU holds 12th convocation19 minutes ago
-
RWMC ensures the cleanliness of Murree19 minutes ago
-
Achakzai visits SSP traffic office20 minutes ago
-
Delegates from Africa arrive for 3rd Engineering Show20 minutes ago
-
Second dose of Nitrogenous fertilizers better only if applied within 55-60 days of wheat sowing29 minutes ago
-
Illustrious Saraiki singer Arif Khan laid to rest29 minutes ago