Open Menu

KP CM Meets PAJCCI Delegation; Discusses Issues Due To Closure Of Pak-Afghan Border

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 08:40 PM

KP CM meets PAJCCI delegation; discusses issues due to closure of Pak-Afghan border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Thursday held a meeting with a delegation comprising members of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and discussed problems being faced by businessmen due to the closure of Pak-Afghan border.

Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce & Technical education, Dr Amer Abdullah, Secretary Industries and other relevant officials were present on the occasion.

The delegation members included Coordinator PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Faud Ishaq, Director PAJCCI, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Vice Chairman All Pakistan Customs Agents Association, Farooq Ahmad and Ex. Presidents SCCI, Zahid Shinwari and Faiz Muhammad Faizi.

The delegation apprised Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain that hundreds of goods-laden trucks were stuck on both sides of Pakistan and Afghanistan due to the closure of the border.

They said a large number of trucks were carrying perishable items like fresh fruit, vegetables, poultry and other items which may get rotten due to border crossing restrictions, inflicting significant financial losses on the business community of both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi thanked the chief minister for listening to the issue of Pak-Afghan trade.

Zia Sarhadi also briefed the CM about the working of PAJCCI for the promotion of trade in the region through coordination and arranging meetings of businessmen of both countries for discussion over issues and removal of hurdles.

The chief minister said the KP government fully realizes the problems faced by the business communities and any decision in this regard will be taken in accordance with the government’s policy.

He also held out assurance of taking up the issue with the Federal government at the earliest with the request for early resolution of the problem.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Education Chamber Zia-ul-Haq May Border Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

4 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

6 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

6 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

8 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

10 hours ago
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

12 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

21 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

21 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan