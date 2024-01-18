KP CM meets PAJCCI delegation; discusses issues due to closure of Pak-Afghan border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Thursday held a meeting with a delegation comprising members of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and discussed problems being faced by businessmen due to the closure of Pak-Afghan border.

Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce & Technical education, Dr Amer Abdullah, Secretary Industries and other relevant officials were present on the occasion.

The delegation members included Coordinator PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Faud Ishaq, Director PAJCCI, Imtiaz Ahmad Ali, Vice Chairman All Pakistan Customs Agents Association, Farooq Ahmad and Ex. Presidents SCCI, Zahid Shinwari and Faiz Muhammad Faizi.

The delegation apprised Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain that hundreds of goods-laden trucks were stuck on both sides of Pakistan and Afghanistan due to the closure of the border.

They said a large number of trucks were carrying perishable items like fresh fruit, vegetables, poultry and other items which may get rotten due to border crossing restrictions, inflicting significant financial losses on the business community of both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Coordinator PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi thanked the chief minister for listening to the issue of Pak-Afghan trade.

Zia Sarhadi also briefed the CM about the working of PAJCCI for the promotion of trade in the region through coordination and arranging meetings of businessmen of both countries for discussion over issues and removal of hurdles.

The chief minister said the KP government fully realizes the problems faced by the business communities and any decision in this regard will be taken in accordance with the government’s policy.

He also held out assurance of taking up the issue with the Federal government at the earliest with the request for early resolution of the problem.