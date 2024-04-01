KP Government Takes Steps For Transgender Welfare: Masal Yousafzai
Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister for Zakat, Usher, Social Welfare, and Women Development, Mashal Yousafzai, announced on Monday the allocation of 5 kanals of land for a transgender graveyard in districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where they reside.
She highlighted that steps are underway, under the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, to address the welfare of marginalized segments of society. Yousafzai disclosed plans to establish special wards dedicated to transgender individuals in government hospitals across each division of the province.
These wards will be equipped with top-notch facilities to ensure that transgender individuals receive optimal care.
In a statement, she affirmed that comprehensive measures will be implemented to promote the welfare and well-being of every individual in society.
