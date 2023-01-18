UrduPoint.com

KP Governor Ali Dissolved Provincial Assembly

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2023 | 12:07 PM

KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

The process for appointment of caretaker CM has started soon as the governor dissolved the KP assembly by signing the KP CM's advice.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th,2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali Wednesday signed the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly moved to him by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The KP Governor wrote a letter sent to chief minister and the opposition leader.

“I, Haji Ghulam Ali, Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under clause (1)of Article 112 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, dissolve the provincial assembly of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect. Henceforth, the provincial cabinet also stands dissolved,” the governor wrote in a letter sent to CM Mahmood and Leader of the Opposition of the outgoing assembly Akram Khan Durrani.

Giving reference of clause (4) of Article 224-A of the Constitution, the letter said, “the incumbent chief minister Mahmod Khan shall continue to hold office to perform day-to-day affairs of the province till the appointment of the caretaker chief minister,".

The Governor said, "by the governor in consultation with the chief minister and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing provincial assembly”, within the stipulated period of three days as provided by Article 224-A(1), the office of the governor shall be available for consultation without any formal appointment till the expiry of the aforesaid period.

Governor Ghulam Ali unlike his Punjab counterpart signed the summary with no delay and dissolved the assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Punjab Provincial Assembly Akram Khan Durrani Ghulam Ali Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochista ..

Security forces kill four terrorists in Balochistan

26 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati T ..

RAK Ruler reviews achievements, plans of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 18th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

12 hours ago
 Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drin ..

Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drinking 'Forever Chemicals' Water ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.