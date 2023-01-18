KP Governor Ali dissolved provincial assembly

(@Abdulla99267510)

The process for appointment of caretaker CM has started soon as the governor dissolved the KP assembly by signing the KP CM's advice.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th,2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali Wednesday signed the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly moved to him by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The KP Governor wrote a letter sent to chief minister and the opposition leader.

“I, Haji Ghulam Ali, Governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under clause (1)of Article 112 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, dissolve the provincial assembly of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with immediate effect. Henceforth, the provincial cabinet also stands dissolved,” the governor wrote in a letter sent to CM Mahmood and Leader of the Opposition of the outgoing assembly Akram Khan Durrani.

Giving reference of clause (4) of Article 224-A of the Constitution, the letter said, “the incumbent chief minister Mahmod Khan shall continue to hold office to perform day-to-day affairs of the province till the appointment of the caretaker chief minister,".

The Governor said, "by the governor in consultation with the chief minister and the leader of the opposition in the outgoing provincial assembly”, within the stipulated period of three days as provided by Article 224-A(1), the office of the governor shall be available for consultation without any formal appointment till the expiry of the aforesaid period.

Governor Ghulam Ali unlike his Punjab counterpart signed the summary with no delay and dissolved the assembly.