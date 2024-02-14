KP Governor Inaugurates IT Lab At AUST
Published February 14, 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday inaugurated a free IT lab at Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) to foster technological education and promote sustainable practices
Addressing the gathering, Governor KP emphasized the significance of Free IT Labs in Fourth Generation Universities and applauded Abbottabad University's efforts to obtain projects in information technology from global countries. He advocated for educational systems that prioritize skill acquisition over job pursuit and stressed the importance of empowering youth in the present era.
He further outlined plans to beautify the university's vacant land and enhance its atmosphere by planting 10,000 trees. He underlined the importance of student involvement in the university's care and beautification efforts.
He urged students to utilize information technology tools responsibly to shape a better future for themselves and society.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof.
Dr. Malik Mujaddad ur Rehman underscored the importance of nurturing talent and ability among the province's youth to empower them as valuable assets to the nation and society.
During the event, it was revealed that AUST has generated approximately $47,000 from various international-level projects in information technology. Furthermore, nearly 400 deserving and underprivileged students have been provided scholarships that reflect the university's commitment to inclusive education.
Dr. Rahman also highlighted the significant advancements including the resolution of the university's land issue and the complete elimination of the electricity bill through a $9 million investment in solar energy.
Following the inauguration, the Governor engaged with students in the IT lab and emphasized the acquisition of expertise in information technology.
Commendation certificates were distributed to students for their projects, while faculty members received shields in recognition of their contributions.
