KP Govt Allows Conditional Sale, Home Delivery Of Animal Fodder: Ajmal Wazir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Wednesday gave conditional approval to sale and home delivery of animal fodder in the province, said KP government spokesman Ajmal Wazir.

He said that the persons concerned would be required to properly wash and sanitize the animal fodder at a specific place before sale and delivery.

The animal fodder and packing of medicines would also be washed and sanitized by the sellers as part of precautionary measures in the wake of corona pandemic.

All the persons related to this field would be required to continuously wash their hands after each hour and that too for 20 minutes, he said adding that the persons would take special care of social distancing, use of masks and gloves during the whole process of washing and sanitizing.

