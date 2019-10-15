UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Decides To Setup Diagnostic Centres For Rehabilitation Of Special Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:52 PM

KP Govt decides to setup diagnostic centres for rehabilitation of special children

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to setup diagnostic centres for speedy rehabilitation and assistance of special children in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to setup diagnostic centres for speedy rehabilitation and assistance of special children in the province.

Officials sources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department told APP on Tuesday that the centres would be established in all seven divisions including Mardan, Peshawar, Malakand, Kohat, DI Khan, Bannu and Hazara divisions.

Speech therapists and physiotherapists would be hired for these diagnostic centres to provide quick treatment to children with mental and physical disabilities.

These centres would be linked with the government hospitals in the respective divisions. Approximately, Rs150 million would be spent on this project during next two years.

