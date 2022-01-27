UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Making Plans For Sustainable Uplift Of Entire Province: Mahmood

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 09:25 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps under short term and long term plans for sustainable development of the entire province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said the provincial government was taking pragmatic steps under short term and long term plans for sustainable development of the entire province.

He said in the past no such planning was made for the future requirements of the province and the then chief ministers only focused on their Constituencies neglecting the rest of the province in the developmental projects.

He was to a grand Jirga of Painda Khel and Sultan Khel tribes of Upper Dir, which called on him. Member of the National Assembly from Upper Dir Sibghatullah was also present on the occasion.

The Jirga comprising the elders of Sultan Khel and Painda Khel informed the chief minister about the public issues and discussed various matters related to the overall development of the district Upper Dir.

The chief minister said since the schedule for the second phase of local government elections in the district was issued, he could not announce any new development scheme for the district. However, he along with Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit the district to address public gatherings there after the elections, he added.

He added that the incumbent government was spending huge resources on education, health, communications, tourism and other sectors in the district, and in the coming days more projects would also be initiated there.

Mahmood Khan said his government was fully aware of the issues faced by the people of Dir, and was going all out to resolve those issues one by one.

The chief minister apprised the delegates that expression of interest for the construction of first Phase of Dir Motorway project had been floated and work on it would be started soon. The project would be extended to Dir Upper and Chitral in next phases.

He said that the government was also deliberating upon the bifurcation of Malakand Division into two parts which was the long standing demand of the people of Dir and Chitral.

Mahmood Khan said that his government had chalked out developmental plan for all the regions of the province as per their potentials and those plans are being implemented on fast tracks.

