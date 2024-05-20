KP govt released Rs 60mln for return of Pakistani students stuck in Kyrgyzstan: Muzamil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Advisor Muzamil Aslam on Monday said the provincial government had released Rs 60 million for immediate return of Pakistani students stuck in Kyrgyzstan.

In a statement issued here, he said that as soon as other students and people register on the relief numbers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more funds would be released, adding that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur’s announcement was not only for KP students rather the students of other provinces could also register on the given number for their safe return.

APP/adi