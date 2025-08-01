Open Menu

KP Govt Sets Target To Enroll One Mln Out-of-school Children

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM

KP Govt sets target to enroll one mln out-of-school children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) In a major push to improve access to education, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set an ambitious target to enroll one million out-of-school children across the province.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced the initiative as part of a broader education reform agenda aimed at ensuring every child has the opportunity to receive quality education.

The enrollment drive is expected to focus on underserved and remote areas where school attendance remains critically low, said the CM's spokesman adding the government plans to support this goal by upgrading facilities, hiring thousands of new teachers, and providing essential resources such as school bags and furniture.

Gandapur emphasized that bringing one million children into the school system is not just a numerical goal but a step toward breaking cycles of poverty and illiteracy.

He added that this move would lay the foundation for long-term social and economic development in the province.

This enrollment campaign is one of the largest ever undertaken by the provincial government and is seen as a key element in transforming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s education landscape.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

4 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

10 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

12 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

14 hours ago
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

14 hours ago
 27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

14 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

14 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

14 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

14 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan