KP Govt Sets Target To Enroll One Mln Out-of-school Children
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) In a major push to improve access to education, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has set an ambitious target to enroll one million out-of-school children across the province.
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced the initiative as part of a broader education reform agenda aimed at ensuring every child has the opportunity to receive quality education.
The enrollment drive is expected to focus on underserved and remote areas where school attendance remains critically low, said the CM's spokesman adding the government plans to support this goal by upgrading facilities, hiring thousands of new teachers, and providing essential resources such as school bags and furniture.
Gandapur emphasized that bringing one million children into the school system is not just a numerical goal but a step toward breaking cycles of poverty and illiteracy.
He added that this move would lay the foundation for long-term social and economic development in the province.
This enrollment campaign is one of the largest ever undertaken by the provincial government and is seen as a key element in transforming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s education landscape.
