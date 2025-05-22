Open Menu

KP Govt Takes Major Steps Toward Clean Energy Transition

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 12:10 PM

KP govt takes major steps toward clean energy transition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, under the leadership of chief minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur was committed to Pakistan’s national goal of shifting 60 percent of its energy to clean sources by 2030.

In a significant move toward sustainable energy, work was resumed last year on three hydropower projects, while design plans were completed for 48 small-scale hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 13 megawatts.

According to the spokesperson for the CM, Faraz Ahmed Mughal, a 175-kilowatt solar mini-grid has been established in Mian Mandi Bazaar, District Mardan.

The government also solarized 130,000 households at a cost of Rs. 15 billion so far with 50 percent of the cost subsidized by the government.

To ensure better water access, gravity flow water supply schemes were approved for Mansehra and Havelian, and a clean drinking water project was completed from the Indus River to Rehman Abad, Shakardara, and various areas of Kohat.

Further contributing to agricultural development, 42 irrigation tube wells were solarized at a cost of over Rs 360 million, benefiting 750 acres of farmland.

Moreover, the Baran Dam elevation project, completed at a cost of Rs 05 billion, now irrigates 120,000 acres of land.

To regulate water use and promote sustainable practices, the government established the Water Regulatory Authority at a cost of Rs 200 million over seven years.

These initiatives marked a robust push by the provincial government to enhance renewable energy infrastructure and ensure efficient water resource management.

