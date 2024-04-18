KP Minister Orders Prominent Display Of Toll-free Complaint Numbers
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 06:12 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah has directed to display the banners containing toll-free numbers for complaints at prominent locations in hospitals which are providing treatment under the health card scheme.
He instructed the secretary health to ensure the display of the toll-free number 080089898 for complaints related to health cards at prominent locations in the hospital.
The banners will inform admitted and incoming patients under the health card scheme about free medicines, pharmacy and lab investigations. The banner will also guide the patients about the complaints which could be lodged at the health card counter and toll-free number.
