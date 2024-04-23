KP Nominates Three Members For Representing In Pakistan Climate Change Authority
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has nominated three members for its representation in Pakistan Climate Change Authority, constituted to strive for mitigating climate change risks and seeking climate financing from the international community.
According to a notification issued here, the nominated members are Faisal Amin Gandapure, former Minister KP, Yousaf Ayub Khan, Ex Minister KP and Adnan Khan from Swat.
The notification has been issued by Climate Change, Environment, Forestry and Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
