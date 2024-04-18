KP Politicians, Civil Society Laud President's Address
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 08:31 PM
Political leaders and members of civil society on Thursday lauded the address of President Asif Ali Zardari and termed it wide-ranging as well as comprehensive
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Political leaders and members of civil society on Thursday lauded the address of President Asif Ali Zardari and termed it wide-ranging as well as comprehensive.
Malik Azmat, former minister told APP that President Asif Ali Zardari in his landmark address has touched all important issues faced by the country and collective efforts are needed to address these challenges.
He said that a single political party cannot address challenges such as energy shortfall, socio-economic imbalances, shabby economy, poverty and illiteracy single handedly and we as a nation will have to move forward and work hard to solve these issues.
The PPP leader said that President Asif Ali Zardari has laid great emphasis on political reconciliation and unity besides strengthening democracy.
PML-N leader and ex Environment Minister Wajid Ali Khan termed the address of the President inclusive.
He urged political leaders including PTI to shun differences and work for betterment of this country.
Advocate Ashfaq Khan, LG representatives Bahadar Khan and former school teacher Pir Muhammad Khan termed the address of President was very important and as per people wishes.
They said that the issues highlighted by the President should be focused upon and implementation of his guidelines would help address the country's challenges swiftly.
APP/fam/
Recent Stories
MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception
Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case against KP CM
Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures in Chitral
Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow
Former England Test batsman Raman Subba Row dies aged 92
SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic plan
Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in police meeting
Rybakina beats Kudermetova to reach last eight in Stuttgart
Ukraine has 'critical need' for air defence: NATO chief
Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang
Two schoolgirls wounded in knife attack in France: officials
Indonesia evacuating thousands after volcano erupts, causing tsunami threat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoHR helpline received 1,460,460 calls since its inception3 minutes ago
-
Court summons witnesses in arms & liquor case against KP CM3 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains and flash floods cause road closures in Chitral3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan cabinet to be sworn in tomorrow3 minutes ago
-
SSP Larkarna issue directives for city traffic plan24 seconds ago
-
Preparations discussed for Kohat by-elections in police meeting9 minutes ago
-
Two injured in separate incidents in Jhang3 minutes ago
-
World Heritage Day celebrated at Taxila Museum3 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi lauds Consulate's efforts to address needs of Pakistanis stranded at Dubai Airpor ..2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs PK-91 by-election meeting3 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif condemns killing of custom officials in Dera3 minutes ago
-
Teenaged boy stabbed to death3 minutes ago