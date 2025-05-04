3rd International Glaciers’ Preservation Conference To Be Held In Dushanbe
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Pakistan, Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir, on Sunday, informed that the third High-Level International Conference dedicated to Glaciers’ Preservation to be held on 29-31 May 2025 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
The Conference will be hosted by the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Conference will provide a unique platform and excellent opportunity for the world community to raise awareness of and to promote and facilitate actions and sustainable measures towards preserving glaciers, as well as its integrated management at all levels through transformative glaciers-related actions and commitments, Ambassador of Tajikistan to Pakistan Sharifzoda Yusuf Toir told APP here.
Tajik envoy said that the initiative of Tajikistan was fully supported by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Pakistan is actively participating in the framework of this initiative.
He said the conference to be held in cooperation with United Nations (UN) agencies and other partners, according to the United Nations General Assembly Resolution A/RES/77/158 adopted on 14 December 2022, declaring 2025 the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation.
Furthermore, the adoption of the UN resolution declaring 2025-2034 as the International Decade of Action for Cryosphere Sciences is a significant milestone in our efforts to strengthen scientific understanding and develop effective strategies for glacier preservation, he said.
“We look forward to the active participation of UN Member States, UN agencies, international and regional organizations, financial institutions, business communities, civil society, water organizations, and other stakeholders representing various sectors, including water, energy, health, food, finance, climate, environment, industry, science, education in discussions and development of specific recommendations for the implementation of sustainable development goals and targets in the field of water resources.
”
The Ambassador said that within the framework of the high- Level International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation, free excursions are organized on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in several areas, which provide Conference participants with the opportunity to get personally acquainted with the rich history, culture and unique nature of Tajikistan.
Replying to a question, he said that Tajikistan is also known for its hospitable people, incredibly delicious cuisine, unique mountains and eternal glaciers.
He said that around 93 percent of the country's territory is occupied by majestic mountains that belong to the highest in the world including the ‘Tien Shan, Pamir and Gissaro-Alai.’
The envoy said the territory of Tajikistan has more than ten thousand mountain glaciers, the largest of which is the Vanch-Yakh (Fedchenko) glacier.
He said that Tajikistan, renowned for its rich history, unique culture, ancient customs, and traditions, as well as its breathtaking nature with long rivers, lakes, and therapeutic springs, stands as one of the world's oldest nations.
The Ambassador said that Modern Tajikistan carefully preserves the ancient historical and cultural heritage and revives original craft traditions and to this day, in many ancient cities of the republic, famous dynasties of masters of gold embroidery, masters of silk, abra, batik, gulduzi, skullcap embroiderers, weavers, jewelers, ceramicists, whose products are known all over the world, have been preserved.
Replying to another question, he said the territory of Tajikistan was inhabited by people even before the middle of the 1st millennium BC, who created famous ancient states such as Sogdiana and Bactria.
The country is rich in historical and cultural landmarks.
The Hisor Fortress, the mausoleum of Khoja Mashhad, the remains of Buddhist monasteries from the 7th-8th centuries, and many other monuments will tell a lot about important milestones in the history of Tajikistan, he said.
