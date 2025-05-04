Teachings Of Saints Are Beacon For Society: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada said on Sunday the teachings of great spiritual figures like Peer Syed Anwar Ali Shah Qandhari, famously known as Peer Anu Dhara, continue to serve as a guiding light for society even today.
He expressed these views while speaking to media during the annual Urs celebrations held with religious reverence in Jalalpur Pirwala. The ceremony took place at Mouza Sabra, where a large number of devotees from across the country gathered to pay homage. Riaz Hussain Pirzada, along with Malik Karar Mushtaq and other political and social figures, laid a traditional chadar (sheet) on the saint's shrine.
The Urs featured a soulful Mehfil-e-Qawwali, in which renowned Qawwals presented Sufi poetry that moved the audience into spiritual ecstasy. Traditional local games were also organized as part of the festivities.
The host of the Urs ceremonies, Sardar Ayub Khan Ghalo, ensured peaceful and well-managed events with tight security and proper arrangements for the visitors. The Urs concluded in a harmonious atmosphere, reflecting the enduring influence of Peer Anu Dhara’s spiritual legacy.
