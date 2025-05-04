Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Lodhran Pays Tribute To Firefighters

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Rescue 1122 Lodhran pays tribute to firefighters

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) To mark International Firefighters’ Day, Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Lodhran organized a flag march and a seminar to honor the bravery and dedication of firefighters.

The event was held under the special directives of Secretary Emergency Services department Dr. Rizwan Naseer and led by District Emergency Officer Engineer Shakil Ahmed. The activities saw active participation from rescue officers, officials, and scouts.

Speaking at the seminar, Engineer Shakil Ahmed highlighted the purpose of observing International Firefighters’ Day, stating that the day is dedicated to all firefighters who have either lost their lives in the line of duty or continue to put themselves in harm’s way to protect others." While people run away from fire, firefighters run toward it without hesitation.

They are national heroes.”

He said that since June 2013, Rescue 1122 Lodhran has responded to 2,778 fire incidents, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs. 878.12 million, while timely and professional firefighting efforts managed to save property worth Rs. 4,837.77 million.

Engineer Shakil Ahmed emphasized the importance of strict implementation of building safety and fire safety laws to minimize fire incidents and associated damages. He also urged farmers to act responsibly during the harvest season, pointing out that every year, millions of rupees worth of wheat crops were destroyed due to the negligent practice of burning crop residues. "This is a national loss that can and must be prevented,” he added.

