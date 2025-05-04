Seven drug dealers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Police have launched a major crackdown against drug dealers and recovered 6.5 Kilogram of hashish and 120 grams of crystal meth, also known as ice from their possession here Sunday.

Seven drug dealers were arrested during the crackdown.

According to police spokesman, Ratta Amral Police recovered 120 grams of ice from Ahsan.

Similarly, Kallar Syedan Police held three drug dealers Bilal and Ehtesham and recovered 3.6 kg drugs from their custody while 680 grams hashish confiscated by and Rashid.

Additionally, Waris Khan Police seized 1.

3 kg of hashish from Muzammil.

Following operation, Gujjar Khan Police recovered 540 grams of hashish from Fazal.

Race Course Police arrested Asim with 520 grams of hashish.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police teams and stated that all suspects will be presented in court with strong evidence. He added that the police are taking strict measures to eliminate drugs from society and ensure the safety and well-being of the public.

“Our fight against drugs will be continued till its elimination,” he said.