UrduPoint.com

KP Province Witnessing New Dawn Of Digital Transformation In Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 07:40 PM

KP province witnessing new dawn of digital transformation in govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Technology Atif Khan Tuesday said that KP province is entering a new horizon of digital transformation and information technology as the government has been dedicatedly focusing on digital access, digital governance, digital economy and digital skills in the region.

The conversion to e-governance would lead to transparency and efficiency in the province while the youth would get numerous new opportunities in the IT sector, he said in a statement issued here.

He said according to the new conversion, the KP government has launched Pakistan Digital City (PDC), the first Digital City of Pakistan where it is offering exemption to the investors from custom duties, taxes, and GST for 10 years.

The Minister said that KP province was producing 20,000 IT graduates and engineers every year and the aim was to create ample employment opportunities for them within the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Lead From Government Employment

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

2 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

2 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

3 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

3 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

3 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.