KP province witnessing new dawn of digital transformation in govt

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Science and Technology Atif Khan Tuesday said that KP province is entering a new horizon of digital transformation and information technology as the government has been dedicatedly focusing on digital access, digital governance, digital economy and digital skills in the region.

The conversion to e-governance would lead to transparency and efficiency in the province while the youth would get numerous new opportunities in the IT sector, he said in a statement issued here.

He said according to the new conversion, the KP government has launched Pakistan Digital City (PDC), the first Digital City of Pakistan where it is offering exemption to the investors from custom duties, taxes, and GST for 10 years.

The Minister said that KP province was producing 20,000 IT graduates and engineers every year and the aim was to create ample employment opportunities for them within the region.