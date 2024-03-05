KP Task Force on energy declared 16 feeders load shedding free

Following the declaration of Peshawar as electricity load shedding free district, the provincial task force has announced to declare 16 feeders across the city as load shedding free

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Following the declaration of Peshawar as electricity load shedding free district, the provincial task force has announced to declare 16 feeders across the city as load shedding free.

In the next few days, most of the feeders in other districts wherein targeted recovery has been made from the non-paying consumers and the use of illegal electricity has been eliminated will also be declared load shedding free.

This was announced by the head of Provincial Task Force on Energy, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home & Tribal Affairs, Muhammad Abid Majeed, while presiding over the 8th session of Provincial Task Force here on Tuesday.

Besides, all Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers (RPOs), Deputy Secretary Energy Department Ijaz Khan and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Engineer Akhtar Hameed also attended the meeting.

The task force has so far recovered Rs 1.5 billion from the defaulting consumers in Peshawar during a short period of 4 months. Furthermore, the efforts of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar and PESCO chief were appreciated conducting successful operations and declaring of the 16 feeders of Peshawar as load shedding free.

Meanwhile, the CEO PESCO Engineer Akhtar Hamid has said that the provincial task force created for the recovery of dues from the consumers in KP and to stop the misuse of electricity has recovered billions of rupees in a short period of 4 months.

He said that beside imposition of heavy fines FIRs have also been registered against power pilferers.

He said that a campaign is in progress in 78 out of 99 feeders of Peshawar for recovery and elimination of power theft. During the campaign Rs. 1.5 billion has been recovered from the defaulters while line losses have been reduced by 5% and recovery has been increased by 13%.

He said that 16 feeders located in different areas of Peshawar have been declared free from Tuesday March 05, 2024.

During the meeting, despite improvement in the recovery in Mardan, concern was expressed about load shedding on 17 feeders of the district.

On this occasion, the officials of the Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) assured to cooperate with the police and district administration for recovery from commercial consumers in Mula Gori area of Khyber district.

Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, Abid Majeed commended the team of the task force for declaring 16 feeders of Peshawar load shedding free.

He warned the people to continue paying electricity bills and stop illegal consumption of electricity so that the entire province including Peshawar would be declared load shedding free, otherwise loss-making feeders would have to face load shedding.

APP/aqk