KPPSC bans 18 accused of cheating for future tests

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) Wednesday banned 18 candidates from appearing in all kind of test for three years after being found guilty of using unfair means (UFMs) in the exams for the post of Assistant Engineer / SDO BPS-17 in irrigation department.

According to a notification issued here, around 18 accused were found guilty of the charges of using electronic devices, master cards and other unfair means during the ability test for BPS-17 post.

The commission banned the candidate from one to three years for all kinds of recruitment of KPPSC with the penalties, adding that the ability test for the same post would be re-conducted on December 23.