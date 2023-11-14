KPPSC notifies ability test for different posts from Nov 21 to 24

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission on Tuesday notified that the ability tests for various posts of BPS 16 and 17 would be conducted from November 21 to 24.

The Controller of Examinations (Conduct) of KPPSC had asked the students to download their Roll Number Slips from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission‘s website www.kppsc.gov.pk, adding that any candidate who did not get intimation through the website, SMS or E-Mail regarding his/her test, should confirm their status from PSC Office through personal visit or on Telephone Numbers 091-9214131-9212897-9213750-9213563 (Ext: No. 105/180) on any working day.

He further advised the candidates to confirm their Roll Numbers and the location of the test Centre one day before the date of the test to avoid any inconvenience.

The ability tests would be conducted for the posts of Clinical Technologist (Dental), Health Department, PHC Technologist (MCH), Health Department, Nutritionist, Health Department, Assistant Director (Administration), Mines and Minerals Department, Women Medical Officer/District Population Welfare Officer (Technical) Instructor (Technical) BPS-17, Population Welfare Department, internet and Information Service Manager, ST & IT Department, Assistant Director Internet and Information Service Manager/Network Manager BPS-17, ST & IT Department, Assistant Research Officer BPS-16 in ST & IT Department, Community Development Officer BPS -16 in Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department, and Male Assistant Superintendent Jail BPS-16 in Home Department.