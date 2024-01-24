KPPSC Postpones Interviews Scheduled From Feb 6 To 9
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 06:39 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has decided to postpone the interviews of all subjects scheduled from 6th February to 9th February
The decision has been taken keeping in view the unavailability of public transport due to the general elections 2024.
All the candidates whose interviews are scheduled in the period will be informed through SMS and e-mail of their interview.
The next date of the interviews shall be intimated to the concerned candidates. The interview program from 12th February will remain intact as per schedule. It was notified here in a press note issued by KPPSC on Wednesday.
