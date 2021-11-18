UrduPoint.com

KPRA South Holds Training Workshop For Public Sector Withholding Agents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 02:25 PM

KPRA South holds training workshop for public sector withholding agents

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Thursday held a workshop for the government officials stationed at southern districts of KP to increase tax compliance and capacity building in tax collection

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Thursday held a workshop for the government officials stationed at southern districts of KP to increase tax compliance and capacity building in tax collection.

The workshop was arranged with the financial assistance of German Agency GIZ at PC Bhurban.

Officials of the KPRA delivered presentations on the history, administration and withholding of sales tax on services.

KPRA Additional Collector (South) Kamran Khattak, Advisor to KPRA on Tax Audit Abdul Siddique and Assistant Collector Abdul Wahab briefed the participants on the KP Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulations 2020 and explained the whole process of how to calculate, withhold sales tax from the service providers and how to submit their sales tax returns. A live demonstration of returns filing and tax withholding was also given to the participants.

Additional Collector (South) Kamran Khattak in his opening remarks thanked the officials for attending the workshop and ensured complete support of his team to the participants in issues relating to KPRA. He shed light on the working of KPRA and asked for the support of the participants to increase tax compliance in southern region.

Advisor to KPRA on Tax Audit Abdul Siddique thanked GIZ for financing the workshop and answered the questions of the participants at the workshop. The participants of the training workshop thanked GIZ and KPRA for providing them the opportunity to learn and assured that they will try their best to ensure tax compliance and play their part in the progress and development of the country.

They said that such activities should be arranged by KPRA more frequently so that they can learn from the experts of KPRA and master their skills in withholding taxes for KPRA.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa German Progress Bhurban Turkish Lira 2020 From Government Best

Recent Stories

DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed pays farewell call on PM ..

DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed pays farewell call on PM Khan

5 seconds ago
 Covid-19 national positivity ratio shows slight re ..

Covid-19 national positivity ratio shows slight resurge above1 percent

4 minutes ago
 Taiwan opens Lithuania representative office using ..

Taiwan opens Lithuania representative office using its own name: foreign ministr ..

4 minutes ago
 Opposition left with nothing but 'narrative of lie ..

Opposition left with nothing but 'narrative of lies': Faisal Javed

4 minutes ago
 U.S. Government Contributes $7 Million To Address ..

U.S. Government Contributes $7 Million To Address Covid-19 Effects In Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 Town-1 identifies six areas for beautification, re ..

Town-1 identifies six areas for beautification, rehabilitation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.