KPRA South holds training workshop for public sector withholding agents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) Thursday held a workshop for the government officials stationed at southern districts of KP to increase tax compliance and capacity building in tax collection.

The workshop was arranged with the financial assistance of German Agency GIZ at PC Bhurban.

Officials of the KPRA delivered presentations on the history, administration and withholding of sales tax on services.

KPRA Additional Collector (South) Kamran Khattak, Advisor to KPRA on Tax Audit Abdul Siddique and Assistant Collector Abdul Wahab briefed the participants on the KP Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulations 2020 and explained the whole process of how to calculate, withhold sales tax from the service providers and how to submit their sales tax returns. A live demonstration of returns filing and tax withholding was also given to the participants.

Additional Collector (South) Kamran Khattak in his opening remarks thanked the officials for attending the workshop and ensured complete support of his team to the participants in issues relating to KPRA. He shed light on the working of KPRA and asked for the support of the participants to increase tax compliance in southern region.

Advisor to KPRA on Tax Audit Abdul Siddique thanked GIZ for financing the workshop and answered the questions of the participants at the workshop. The participants of the training workshop thanked GIZ and KPRA for providing them the opportunity to learn and assured that they will try their best to ensure tax compliance and play their part in the progress and development of the country.

They said that such activities should be arranged by KPRA more frequently so that they can learn from the experts of KPRA and master their skills in withholding taxes for KPRA.