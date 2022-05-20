The registration drive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), launched for taxpayers' facilitation and tax acculturation in North Region, was concluded in Naran on Friday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) ::The registration drive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA), launched for taxpayers' facilitation and tax acculturation in North Region, was concluded in Naran on Friday.

Over two hundred service providers in Haripur, Mansehra, Balakot, Naran, Kaghan, Batakundi and Jalkhand were brought in the tax net and over 200 were identified who would be brought under the tax net.

The teams of KPRA provided instant registration facility to unregistered business owners associated with services sector in Haripur, Mansehra, Balakot, Naran, Kaghan, Batakundi and Jalkhand during the ten days long drive conducted on the special directive of Director General KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah.

The USAID-KPRM provided assistance to KPRA to successfully conduct the drive in which Inspectors, Monitoring Officers and Facilitation officers of KPRA visited the business premises of potential taxpayers for awareness and providing instant registration facility at their doorsteps.

On Friday, the KPRA registration team setup their mobile registration camp in Naran for the facilitation of the taxpayers, and the field teams visited the business premises of unregistered service providers and provided them registration along with information regarding the collection and administration of sales tax on services.

The team held meetings with the association of tent service providers in Mansehra and with Naran-Kaghan Hotel and Restaurants Association who assured the team their support and cooperation.

Additional Collector North KPRA Umer Arshad Khan thanked USAID-KPRM for assisting KPRA in successfully conducting the drive and also appreciated the business community of North Region for cooperating with the teams of KPRA.

"Our team is ready to provide every support to the taxpayers in matters relating to the collection of sales tax and monthly returns filing," he said adding that the contribution of business community of North Region in KPRA's annual revenue collection was encouraging. He hoped that the hospitality sector of the region would perform better than the last year.

USAID-KPRM Activity Communication lead Naveed Yousafzai said in his statement that they were providing assistance and support to KPRA in capacity building of its staff, and awareness, facilitation and education of the taxpayers. We will continue ours support for broadening of tax base and increasing revenue of KPRA, he added.