Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2022 | 02:30 PM

KP's scenic resorts attracts over three lacs tourists during Eid holidays

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :The scenic valleys in northern Khyber Pakthunkhwa has attracted over three lakh tourists, trekkers and adventure sports enthusiasts during four holidays of Eidul Fitr.

KP Tourism Department's officials told APP on Saturday that over 3,63,000 tourists have visited seven most attractive tourists destinations in KP including Hazara and Malakand divisions during Eid holidays with positive impact on rural economy.

Maximum tourists were attracted by Nathia Gali, Ayubia, Donga Gali, Harnoi, Bagnotar, Khanspour in Abbottabad, Kaghan, Naran, Saiful Malook in Manshera, Kalam, Bahrain in Swat, Kumrat in Dir Lower, Chitral and others tourists resorts.

Likewise, over three lacs tourists and adventure sports lovers visited Swat's tourists destinations including Kalam, Malam Jabba, Margozar, Gabin Jabba and upper areas and enjoyed pleasant weather after recent rainfalls there.

Great rush of tourists were witnessed in hotels, motels, inns, restaurants and private rooms vacated by the local residents to gain maximum capital and explored the natural beauty and trout fish in Swat.

Tourists were served sweets, beverages, maps of tourists areas at Landakai, the border town between Malakand and Swat, by the district administration.

Families and children have also visited famous Mahodand lake, Margozar and Margazar white palace where they spent some times in its relaxed atmosphere. Saidu Sharif museum had also attracted a large number of visitors where statues of Ghandara civilization were kept preserved.

Water rafting sports in River Swat and trout fish besides Eid parties in open amid pleasant weather added colour to celebrations in Swat.

