KPT Facilitates Cruise Trip For Differently-abled Persons

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2023 | 11:20 AM

KPT facilitates Cruise Trip for differently-abled persons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Karachi Port Trust (KPT) organized sea tourism for 60–70 differently-abled persons, who enjoyed the excursion immensely and created long-lasting memories.

According to the official statement issued here Sunday, this move signifies KPT's continued commitment to prioritize social activities, particularly supporting the more vulnerable sections of society and implementing practical measures for their welfare.

Nonetheless, expressing gratitude, the special participants thanked KPT management in general and Chairman KPT Syedain Raza Zaidi in particular for giving them the opportunity to unearth moments of happiness amidst the hardships of their lives.

