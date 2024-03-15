KSA Launches Iftar Program In Faisal Masjid
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Saudi Embassy has launched the “Programme of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud for Iftar” in Pakistan for the holy month of Ramazan at Faisal Masjid.
The program was launched at the King Faisal Mosque in Islamabad and was attended by Saudi embassy officials and directors of Saudi offices, the President of International Islamic University, Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, other university Officials, and thousands of faithful of twin cities.
After this first Iftar in Islamabad, the embassy will continue this program on a daily basis across the country.
The initiative by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs of KSA sees similar events organized by its attachés in various nations during Ramazan.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, represented by the religious attaché through the Kingdom’s Embassy arranges an iftar program every year and it has become a tradition laid by the brethren country.
The citizens of the twin cities lauded the exquisite arrangements of iftar at Faisal Masjid and thanked the Saudi government for showing love, care, and brotherhood for the people of Pakistan.
Later, officials of the Saudi Embassy and the guests offered maghrib prayer at the Faisal Masjid.
