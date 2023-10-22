Open Menu

KSrelief Distributes 25 Tons Of Food Baskets In Afghanistan’s Rabat Sangi District

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

KSrelief distributes 25 tons of food baskets in Afghanistan’s Rabat Sangi District

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed yesterday 25 tons of food baskets to families affected by the earthquake in Rabat Sangi district, Herat province, Western Afghanistan.

The food aid benefited 375 families and 2,250 individuals.

This aid is part of the humanitarian and relief aid provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief, to countries and peoples in need worldwide. -

Related Topics

Afghanistan Earthquake Herat Rabat Saudi Arabia Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

59 minutes ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

1 hour ago
 FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

6 hours ago
 World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

18 hours ago
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

18 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

20 hours ago
 UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit i ..

UAE President participates in Cairo Peace Summit inaugurated by Egyptian Preside ..

20 hours ago
 Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

Shujaat welcomes Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan

21 hours ago
 PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

PTI to convene workers' convention in Lahore

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan