KSrelief distributes 25 tons of food baskets in Afghanistan’s Rabat Sangi District

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed yesterday 25 tons of food baskets to families affected by the earthquake in Rabat Sangi district, Herat province, Western Afghanistan.

The food aid benefited 375 families and 2,250 individuals.

This aid is part of the humanitarian and relief aid provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through its humanitarian arm, the KSrelief, to countries and peoples in need worldwide. -