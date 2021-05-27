UrduPoint.com
KTH Holds Seminar On Labour Care Guide Tool

Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:33 PM

The Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics of Khyber Teaching Hospital and Society of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of Pakistan, Peshawar Chapter on Thursday organized a seminar on labor care guide tools recommended by World Health Organisation (WHO)

The WHO Labour Care Guide is a tool that aims to support good-quality, evidence-based, respectful care during labour and childbirth, irrespective of the setting or level of healthcare. This manual has been developed to help skilled health personnel to successfully use the WHO Labour Care Guide.

The seminar was attended by Prof Saima Gilani, Prof Shahnaz Nader, Prof Jamila Naib, Prof. Talat Naz , doctors and Gynecology students.

The Labor Care Guide is a very useful tool introduced by the WHO to monitor labor and evidence-based management and to discourage unnecessary medical intervention to ensure positive outcomes.

Chairperson Gynecology Prof Jamila Naib and Assistant Professor Dr Fauzia Afridi of Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology of Pakistan (SOGP) Peshawar Chapter spoke at the seminar.

