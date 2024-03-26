KTH maintains ISO hospital accreditation for second consecutive year

Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Tuesday announced the successful maintenance of its ISO hospital accreditation for the second consecutive year in 2024

The achievement reaffirms KTH's position as a distinguished ISO hospital in the region. Dr. Muhammad Zafer Afridi, the Hospital Director, has been recognized as an exceptional leader by the ISO team, receiving praise for his outstanding leadership qualities.

Sajjad Khan, the spokesperson of Khyber Teaching Hospital, highlighted that KTH had initially attained the ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2022, becoming the first government general hospital in Pakistan to do so. The recent renewal of this certification signifies KTH's unwavering dedication to upholding excellence in healthcare standards.

In a recent development, an international organization Total Quality System underwent a rigorous surveillance audit conducted under the supervision of Muhammad Akbar Khan from TQS. This comprehensive audit encompassed interviews with staff, assessment of hospital cleanliness, documentation review, evaluation of standards, and verification of administrative protocols and patient care practices over a two-day period.

Following the audit, a detailed report was issued, outlining areas for improvement and identifying any deficiencies. The TQS team subsequently issued a formal statement after addressing and rectifying the identified complexities and shortcomings.

KTH has now become the first public sector hospital to retain its accreditation status for ISO 9001:2015 for the second time, ensuring continued compliance until 2024 and 2025.

The ISO team commended the hospital for its enhanced administrative practices and services, acknowledging the significant milestone achieved.

During the certificate distribution ceremony, Dr. Muhammad Zafer Afridi was honored with an accolade, recognizing KTH's commitment to improving patient care and operational efficiency. The collective efforts of the entire team, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, security personnel, hospital administration, and management, were applauded for their contribution to this success.

Muhammad Akbar Khan, Head of TQS, commended Dr. Muhammad Zafer Afridi for his pivotal role in successfully implementing ISO standards, leveraging his extensive 34 years of healthcare management experience to drive the hospital towards progress.

Expressing gratitude to the entire hospital team for their dedication and hard work, Dr. Muhammad Zafer Afridi extended congratulations to all on this remarkable achievement. This recognition not only instills pride in the province but also fosters healthy competition among hospitals, ultimately aiming to provide the public with top-notch healthcare facilities.

Dr. Zafer Afridi acknowledged the relentless efforts of the hospital's team in overcoming this significant milestone, emphasizing the collective commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare services to the community.

