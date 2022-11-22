UrduPoint.com

KU, American George Mason University To Hold National Meet On Sustainable Curriculum Development On Nov 23-24

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The University of Karachi, in collaboration with George Mason University USA will organize a two-day national sustainable curriculum development meeting on November 23-24.

The vice chancellors of various universities would attend the national meet under the project 'expanding career opportunities for young students through sustainable curriculum design', said a spokesperson of the KU on Tuesday.

The United States Government and the United States Education Foundation of Pakistan are also part of this project.

The VCs of different varsities would meet the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Secretariat on Wednesday after that open discussion on challenges and opportunities in committing to a sustainable curriculum would take place at the KU.

The participating universities include; Jinnah University for Women Karachi, Bahria University Karachi, Karaqarum International University, BBSU Layari Karachi, University of Sindh Jamshoro, The Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad, Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi, Abbottabad University of Science and Technology, Women University Mardan, University of Azad Jammu Kashmir Muzaffarabad, Lasbela University Uthal Baluchistan, University of Baluchistan Quetta, COMSATS University Lahore Campus and Government College Women University Sialkot.

Dr Arshad Arain from Higher Education Commission will give an overview of the expectation of HEC in Pakistan and higher education institutions sentiments.

Shahram Niazi from USEFP, Nishit Sahay and Dr Jamed Witte of GMU USA, Professor Dr Atta ur Rehman, KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi, and others will address on the first day of the event whereas Dr Jam Imtiaz, Ali Sardar Jafri from Sustainable Development Goals Secretariat, industry's representatives and others will discuss various aspects of SDG on Thursday.

