KU Announces Results Of BA LLB (Hons) Annual Exam 2022
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The University of Karachi on Monday declared the results of BA LLB (Hons) Part-I and II, Annual Examination 2022.
According to the gazette issued, 96 candidates were registered and appeared in the BA LLB (Hons) papers out of which 84 students cleared the exams.
The overall pass percentage was 87.50 percent.
It shows that 106 candidates were registered and appeared in the BA LLB (Hons) exams, and 85 students were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 80.19 percent.
