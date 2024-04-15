Open Menu

KU Announces Results Of BA LLB (Hons) Annual Exam 2022

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 06:50 PM

KU announces results of BA LLB (Hons) Annual Exam 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The University of Karachi on Monday declared the results of BA LLB (Hons) Part-I and II, Annual Examination 2022.

According to the gazette issued, 96 candidates were registered and appeared in the BA LLB (Hons) papers out of which 84 students cleared the exams.

The overall pass percentage was 87.50 percent.

It shows that 106 candidates were registered and appeared in the BA LLB (Hons) exams, and 85 students were declared passed. The overall pass percentage was 80.19 percent.

Related Topics

Karachi

Recent Stories

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad

8 minutes ago
 Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba ..

Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder

2 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

3 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

5 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

6 hours ago
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

6 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

6 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

7 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

7 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan