KU awards 26 PhD, 100 MPhil degrees in various disciplines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of the University of Karachi has awarded 26 PhD, 100 MPhil, seven M.S. (30 Hours Course Work), two MS (Master of Surgery), and one MD (Doctor of Medicine) degrees in various disciplines during the recently held ASRB meeting.

The ASRB meeting was chaired by the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, said a spokesperson of KU on Thursday.

The PhD degrees were awarded to Shabbir Ahmed (Applied Economics (AERC)), Sana Aurangzeb, Madiha Sattar, and Rumaisa Zakir (Biochemistry), Muhammad Anas (Chemistry), Salim Saif Ullah (Chemistry (HEJ)), Khaliq Ahmed (Computer Science), Samina Imtiaz, and Khaizran Siddiqui (Genetics), Swaleha Raziullah (History), Syeda Tasneem Zahra (Islamic Learning), Sharmila Faruqui, and Khurram Faizan (Law), Nazish (Marine Biology), Farhana Niazi (Mass Communication), Aiman Fatima, and Rozina Rashid (Microbiology), Muhammad Behroz Naeem Khan (Molecular Medicine (PCMD)), Sumaira Ansari (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Kanwal Iftikhar, and Shireen Sadaruddin (Pharmacology), Nausheen G.M. (Psychology), Nusrat (Sindhi), Rashid Manzoor (Social Work), Hamida (Sociology), and Shahla (Statistics).

Meanwhile, the MPhil degrees were awarded to Ghulam Abbas, Almas Saleem, Samra Ali, Uroosa Khan, and M. Ammar Qureshi (Applied Economics (AERC)), Ayesha Ahmed Soomro, Saher Asif, Samreen Ahmed, and Raisa Rasheed (Biochemistry), Zunaira Imran, Oniba Khalid, and Sidra Kanwal (Biotechnology (KIBGE)), Samrah Tariq, Areeba Hyder, Hira Naz, Urooj Rehman, Elsa Saeed, and Mariya Rahi (Botany), Azhar Manzoor (Botany (ISHU)), Hammad Zafar, and Muhammad Adnan Mansuri (business Administration (KUBS)), Amer Arshad, Jaweria Khatoon, Anam Gul, Rameez Ahmed, Maheen Riaz, Muhammad Taha Qureshi, Wasima Anjum, Saqiba Riaz, Zunaira Hameed, Bushra Anees, and Muhammad Anwer (Chemistry), Aqsa Aijaz, Sana, Munisaa Younus, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Abid (Chemistry (HEJ)), Alia Parveen, Hafiza Nimra, and Afifa Tariq (Clinical Psychology), Gohar Ali, and Javaid Ali Narejo (Criminology), Huma Sahar (Economics), Shamaila Kaiser (English (ELT & Applied Linguistics)), Sidra Siraj Ud Din (food Science & Technology), Uzma Mazahir (Genetics), Erma Anwar (Geography), Hira Ali Shah (Health, Physical education & Sport Sciences), Ghazala Rafique, Ameena, Ibadur Rehman, Ghulam Murtuza Maharvi, Hafiz Abdullah Mansoor Suleman, and Salman Hussain (Islamic Learning), Amina Sana, and Humera Jamshed (library & Information Sciences), Safia Sikandari (Sociology), Syed Maaz Gillani, Tahira, Rimsha, Ahmed Jalil, and Asma Begum (Microbiology), Nadeem, and Bushra Wahid (Marine Biology), Aisha, and Umer Ghani (Mathematics), Hira Ahmed, Humaira Siddiqui, Noor Fatima, Hira Jawed, and Fouzia Noreen (Molecular Medicine), Fareeha Gohar (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Madeeha Masood (Pharmaceutics), Shahnila Jamil (Pharmacognosy), Qurrat Ul Ain, and Qudsia Basri (Pharmacology), Uroosa Kanwal (Pharmacy Practice), Hiba Haq (Physics), Hira Zameer, and Lubna Anwer Arain (Physiology), Jani Khan (Psychology), Abrar Malik, Arman Ahmed, Osamah Aijaz, Waqar Obaid, Ahsan Jilani, S.

M. Ali Wasif, Zeest-e-Ghani, and Ayesha Aslam (Public Administration), Muhammad Anas, Inam Ullah, Muhammad Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Hafiz Muhammad Khurram Iqbal, Muhammad Imran, and Touseef Ahmed (Quran & Sunnah), Maria Ejaz (Statistics), Anila (Teacher Education), Sabeen Irshad Ahmed Khan (urdu), Bilqees Bano and M. Asif Khan (Women's Studies).

Furthermore, two M.S. (Masters of Surgery) degrees were awarded to Dr Jai Kumar (M.S. Ophthalmology) and Dr Mudassir Hussain (M.S. Orthopedics Surgery) while one M.D. (Doctor of Medicine) was awarded to Dr Bahram Khan Khoso (M.D. Dermatology), and seven M.S. (30 Hours Course Work) were awarded to Muhammad Naveed Akhter (Commerce), Shiraz Shareef Baloch (Computer Science), Umbreen Mumtaz (Education), Muhammad Saqib (Environmental Studies), Zafar Ali (Geography (RS/GIS)), Fazli Rahman, and Waqas Jawaid (Mass Communication).