KU, Italian varsities sign MoU for academic cooperation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ):The University of Karachi and the University of Naples L'Orientale, and the University for Foreigners of Perugia of Italy inked the Memorandum of University to develop academic cooperation on Tuesday.

The Consul General of Italy in Karachi Danilo Giurdanella, on behalf of both varsities, along with the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi signed the MoU documents during a ceremony held at the KU Latif Ebrahim Jamal National Science Information Center.

The spokesperson and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab, deans of different faculties, departmental chairpersons, and others were also present on this occasion.

The KU and the University of Naples L'Orientale signed the MoU for a split PhD program as well as joint supervision of the doctoral thesis.

The MoU inked with the University for Foreigners of Perugia of Italy aims to develop cooperation programs for teaching, training, and research in the fields of science, tourism, humanities, social sciences, communication, international relations, and Italian language and culture and to promote study experience abroad for students in addition to forms of academic cooperation.

On this occasion, the Italian CG Danilo Giurdanella mentioned that a large number of Pakistani students are now interested in studying in different universities in Italy and shared that the Italian diplomatic mission is receiving more than 1000 applications for study visas every year.

He said that a majority of Italian varsities are now offering degree programs in the English language but basic knowledge of the Italian language would help foreign students and that is why he would like to revive the Italian language and culture center for the students at the University of Karachi.

Danilo Giurdanella expressed that signing the MoU is a step towards a bilateral exchange between the University of Karachi and Italian counterparts, and added that the Consulate of Italy would like to connect with more Italian universities with the University of Karachi.

Meanwhile, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that we need to promote the positive things of society.

He informed the audience that the Consul General of Italy in Karachi Danilo Giurdanella is also a PhD student in the KU Department of International Relations.

"The University of Karachi is a great educational institution. A large number of foreign students were used to studying here in the past and still, a good number of overseas students are enrolled in various faculties, and hopefully, their enrollment will increase further in the near future." Murtaza Wahab said that our youth has a lot of potential as they are very skillful and mentioned that if the west provides opportunities to our youth then their skills will improve further.

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi informed the audience that the KU has recently established a Turkish language center on the campus and now we are collaborating with various international universities to promote Pakistani culture and research through all these activities along with education.

He said that learning international languages is an important need of the hour which unfortunately ignored in our society.

He mentioned that KU offers different language courses and is willing to start various new courses for students.

Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi further said that this academic exchange would open new horizons for students and faculty of the universities of both countries.