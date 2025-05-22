KU Observes Intl Biodiversity Day 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 10:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Professor Dr S. I. Ali Botanic Garden and Herbarium Centre for Plant Conservation of the University of Karachi in collaboration with the KU’s Department of Botany and Pakistan Botanical Society observed the International Biodiversity Day 2025 and celebrated this year’s theme ‘harmony with nature and sustainable development’ at KU’s Professor Dr S. I. Ali Botanic Garden and Herbarium CPC on Thursday.
On this occasion, the former vice chancellor of the University of Karachi and the renowned botanist Professor Dr Muhammad Qaiser called to preserve the biodiversity on the most urgent basis and expressed that every citizen's responsibility to play a positive role in this regard.
He warned that increase in human population and its growing demands are placing immense strain on natural resources, and that is why they are diminishing rapidly.
He stressed that the average person fails to realize how deeply their survival is intertwined with the survival of plants and animals. “Raising awareness and implementing strict regulations is imperative to protect biodiversity.”
Professor Dr Muhammad Qaiser highlighted that human actions have played a critical role in the rising temperatures, and urgent steps must be taken to counteract this crisis through policy reforms and proactive measures.
He advised that one such solution is afforestation with native plant species, which would not only lower temperatures but also enhance rainfall patterns, helping to alleviate water shortages.
During the event, the KU’s VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi shed light on how urban greenery is being prioritized worldwide while, unfortunately, Karachi has been transformed into a concrete jungle.
He stressed that we must make bold decisions to safeguard future generations.
“The KU, beyond its academic and research excellence, also actively highlights and seeks solutions for pressing social issues.”
He elaborated that biodiversity is a globally significant asset for future generations.
He informed the audience that rapid urbanization and infrastructure expansion have fragmented natural habitats, exacerbating issues like landslides and disrupting ecological balance.
The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi urged for immediate and practical action to prevent irreversible damage to our environment. With climate change manifesting in extreme forms across the globe, he pointed out that rising temperatures—especially in urban areas—are becoming a persistent problem. Weather patterns are shifting unpredictably, leading to excessive rainfall in some regions and droughts in others.
He stressed that educating the masses on biodiversity is critical, and the University of Karachi has been dedicated to this cause from the very beginning. He shared that this event was yet another step in that direction.
Following the discussions, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, along with Professor Dr Muhammad Qaiser and others, toured the various stalls set up at the event, engaging with participants and exploring the innovative environmental solutions showcased.
Earlier, the KU’s Professor Dr S. I. Ali Botanic Garden and Herbarium CPC Director Dr Roohi Bano mentioned that during a daylong event the Centre had planned special plantation drive, kitchen/organic gardening, seed germination, garden tour, nature-based activity, project display, gardening guidance, plant shops for the visitors.
She mentioned that more than 400 seed collections, including medicinal seeds, mint varieties, alovera, paneerboti, asgand, lemon grass, molisafaid, castor oil, chia seeds, koonch, sesame, soapnut, plantain, different vegetables such as eggplant, okra, ridge gourd, in fruits falsa, mango, sugarcane, sapodilla, banana, and among ornamental plants like ficus varieties, tecoma varieties, champa varieties, kampata, rose varieties, money plant varieties, cactus varieties, monster, and others were present for the visitors.
According to her, the event drew participation from students of schools, colleges, and universities across the city, engaging them in various activities from 09:00 am to 6:00 pm.
Recent Stories
Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..
National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..
UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow
Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..
Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’
EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..
Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi disperses 6.5 million native seeds using drones
UAE strongly condemns Israeli forces’ shooting at international diplomatic del ..
Ajman Crown Prince visits Chongqing Planning Exhibition, Three Gorges Museum
Saeed Al Ajeel elected President of Arab Mini-Football Federation
UAE condemns killing of Israeli Embassy employees in Washington
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KU observes intl biodiversity day 20253 minutes ago
-
Dr. Panjwani Center & DRAP to host workshop on May 243 minutes ago
-
Rs.67b Phase-II of LDP to be launched from June 3012 minutes ago
-
AJK PM Anwar addresses to Cheque distribution ceremony, thanking PM Pakistan for financial support t ..13 minutes ago
-
Authorities conducts open court in Lachi tehsil of Kohat22 minutes ago
-
ICT admin to start door-to-door polio campaign from May 2622 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for assaulting wife, mother-in-law23 minutes ago
-
Punjab experiences best wheat production current year: Dr Sajid23 minutes ago
-
AJK PM expresses gratitude to enhance compensation package for martyrs23 minutes ago
-
Ali Pervaiz discusses energy reforms, growth32 minutes ago
-
Economic experts urge shift from statistics to solutions in budget planning32 minutes ago
-
India’s reported plan to curtail Pakistan's water a desecration of Indus Treaty, violation of Int' ..33 minutes ago