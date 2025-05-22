KU observes intl biodiversity day 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Professor Dr S. I. Ali Botanic Garden and Herbarium Centre for Plant Conservation of the University of Karachi in collaboration with the KU’s Department of Botany and Pakistan Botanical Society observed the International Biodiversity Day 2025 and celebrated this year’s theme ‘harmony with nature and sustainable development’ at KU’s Professor Dr S. I. Ali Botanic Garden and Herbarium CPC on Thursday.

On this occasion, the former vice chancellor of the University of Karachi and the renowned botanist Professor Dr Muhammad Qaiser called to preserve the biodiversity on the most urgent basis and expressed that every citizen's responsibility to play a positive role in this regard.

He warned that increase in human population and its growing demands are placing immense strain on natural resources, and that is why they are diminishing rapidly.

He stressed that the average person fails to realize how deeply their survival is intertwined with the survival of plants and animals. “Raising awareness and implementing strict regulations is imperative to protect biodiversity.”

Professor Dr Muhammad Qaiser highlighted that human actions have played a critical role in the rising temperatures, and urgent steps must be taken to counteract this crisis through policy reforms and proactive measures.

He advised that one such solution is afforestation with native plant species, which would not only lower temperatures but also enhance rainfall patterns, helping to alleviate water shortages.

During the event, the KU’s VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi shed light on how urban greenery is being prioritized worldwide while, unfortunately, Karachi has been transformed into a concrete jungle.

He stressed that we must make bold decisions to safeguard future generations.

“The KU, beyond its academic and research excellence, also actively highlights and seeks solutions for pressing social issues.”

He elaborated that biodiversity is a globally significant asset for future generations.

He informed the audience that rapid urbanization and infrastructure expansion have fragmented natural habitats, exacerbating issues like landslides and disrupting ecological balance.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi urged for immediate and practical action to prevent irreversible damage to our environment. With climate change manifesting in extreme forms across the globe, he pointed out that rising temperatures—especially in urban areas—are becoming a persistent problem. Weather patterns are shifting unpredictably, leading to excessive rainfall in some regions and droughts in others.

He stressed that educating the masses on biodiversity is critical, and the University of Karachi has been dedicated to this cause from the very beginning. He shared that this event was yet another step in that direction.

Following the discussions, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, along with Professor Dr Muhammad Qaiser and others, toured the various stalls set up at the event, engaging with participants and exploring the innovative environmental solutions showcased.

Earlier, the KU’s Professor Dr S. I. Ali Botanic Garden and Herbarium CPC Director Dr Roohi Bano mentioned that during a daylong event the Centre had planned special plantation drive, kitchen/organic gardening, seed germination, garden tour, nature-based activity, project display, gardening guidance, plant shops for the visitors.

She mentioned that more than 400 seed collections, including medicinal seeds, mint varieties, alovera, paneerboti, asgand, lemon grass, molisafaid, castor oil, chia seeds, koonch, sesame, soapnut, plantain, different vegetables such as eggplant, okra, ridge gourd, in fruits falsa, mango, sugarcane, sapodilla, banana, and among ornamental plants like ficus varieties, tecoma varieties, champa varieties, kampata, rose varieties, money plant varieties, cactus varieties, monster, and others were present for the visitors.

According to her, the event drew participation from students of schools, colleges, and universities across the city, engaging them in various activities from 09:00 am to 6:00 pm.