Punjab Experiences Best Wheat Production Current Year: Dr Sajid
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 10:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The agricultural scientist at a national conference has said that Pakistan is among the top six countries in the world in wheat production.
The wheat crop has been cultivated over 16 million acres of land in Punjab province current year and best wheat production has been experienced due to the better weather conditions, new wheat varieties introduced by agricultural scientists of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad, modern production technology and hard work of farmers.
This was stated by Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Sajidul Rehman along with National Coordinator Dr Muhammad Yaqoob while addressing the two-day national conference on tackling the challenges of climate change and achieving food security at AARI here on Thursday.
Agricultural scientists, agricultural experts and professors from academia from all four provinces of Pakistan participated in the conference.
Dr Sajid said that agricultural scientists of AARI Faisalabad have introduced more than 710 varieties of crops, vegetables, fruits and fodder including wheat through their research efforts.
In the conference, agricultural experts, researchers and policymakers gathered on a platform and discussed in detail the challenges faced in increasing wheat production.
The conference emphasized the problems of rising temperatures, water scarcity, climatic uncertainty and damage to the wheat crop and the importance of joint efforts to solve them.
The Chief Scientist along with the participants of the conference inspected the research trial in the wheat department and appreciated the research work of scientists.
He also appreciated the efforts of agricultural scientists under the leadership of Dr. Javed Ahmed for introducing varieties with high temperature tolerance and high zinc content in Pakistan.
He said that organizing this conference will pave the way for innovation in joint research efforts among agricultural scientists of major wheat-producing countries.
