Kundi Promises People For Resolving Their Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 12:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Information Secretary and Candidate for NA-44, DI Khan-I constituency, Faisal Karim Kundi vowed to address all the major issues being faced by the people of his constituency.
He stated this while addressing a public meeting organized here at the residence of renowned businessman Haji Ghulam Subhani in Mohallah Dabba Tabakhi.
Kundi said the worst electricity loadshedding was being carried out in Dera Ismail Khan, adding, most of the areas here were facing up to 16-18 hours and some areas up to 22 hours of power outages. Besides, the Gas facility was also not available for the people of this area during winter, he added.
He promised that all the issues including electricity load shedding and gas outages would be resolved by empowering the people if his party would come into power.
He said the PPP believed in the public mandate and it would form the next government with the help of the people.
After the February 08 elections, he said, public meetings would be held every month and at union council levels in Dera Ismail Khan wherein he would be present accountable before the masses.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given the best Ten-point manifesto through which the party would overcome all the challenges being faced by the country and its people.
Haji Ghulam Subhani, Councilor Muhammad Irfan, Sheikh Akmal and well-known political figure Naeem Khan Wazir also addressed the event while PPP City President Fazal ur Rehman Baloch, Party leader Jimmy Khan Sadozai and a large number of local dignitaries were present also present on the occasion who declared their full support for Faisal Karim Kundi in the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 08.
